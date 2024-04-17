American International Group Inc [AIG] Is Currently 1.04 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

American International Group Inc [NYSE: AIG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.04% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.26%.

Over the last 12 months, AIG stock rose by 43.49%. The one-year American International Group Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.11. The average equity rating for AIG stock is currently 1.83, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $50.26 billion, with 688.84 million shares outstanding and 679.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.01M shares, AIG stock reached a trading volume of 4653020 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American International Group Inc [AIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $82.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for American International Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2024, representing the official price target for American International Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $73, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on AIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American International Group Inc is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIG in the course of the last twelve months was 8.05.

AIG Stock Performance Analysis:

American International Group Inc [AIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.26. With this latest performance, AIG shares dropped by -3.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.04 for American International Group Inc [AIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.75, while it was recorded at 74.01 for the last single week of trading, and 65.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American International Group Inc Fundamentals:

American International Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 10.80.

AIG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc go to 10.00%.

American International Group Inc [AIG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AIG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AIG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.