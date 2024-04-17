American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $31

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.55% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.61%.

Over the last 12 months, AEO stock rose by 63.61%. The one-year American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.79. The average equity rating for AEO stock is currently 2.83, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.41 billion, with 196.94 million shares outstanding and 180.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.55M shares, AEO stock reached a trading volume of 5691294 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $25.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $22 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2024, representing the official price target for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19 to $22, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on AEO stock. On November 15, 2023, analysts increased their price target for AEO shares from 12.50 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEO in the course of the last twelve months was 10.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.89.

AEO Stock Performance Analysis:

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.61. With this latest performance, AEO shares dropped by -3.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.86 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.45, while it was recorded at 23.03 for the last single week of trading, and 18.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Fundamentals:

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.89 and a Current Ratio set at 1.61.

AEO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. go to 10.60%.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AEO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AEO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AEO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.