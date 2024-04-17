Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] Is Currently 0.72 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AKBA] gained 0.72% or 0.01 points to close at $1.40 with a heavy trading volume of 4122480 shares.

The daily chart for AKBA points out that the company has recorded 54.30% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.77M shares, AKBA reached to a volume of 4122480 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKBA shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKBA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2023, representing the official price target for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2 to $4, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on AKBA stock. On March 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AKBA shares from 8 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51.

Trading performance analysis for AKBA stock

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.09. With this latest performance, AKBA shares dropped by -17.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 122.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.23 for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6132, while it was recorded at 1.4680 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3086 for the last 200 days.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.03 and a Current Ratio set at 1.18.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]

The top three institutional holders of AKBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AKBA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AKBA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.