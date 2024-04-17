Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd [AEM] gain 12.56% so far this year. What now?

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd [NYSE: AEM] price surged by 0.50 percent to reach at $0.31.

The one-year AEM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.35. The average equity rating for AEM stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Guru’s Opinion on Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd [AEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEM shares is $72.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEM stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 29, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $57 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEM in the course of the last twelve months was 33.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.74.

AEM Stock Performance Analysis:

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd [AEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.76. With this latest performance, AEM shares gained by 10.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.84 for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd [AEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.93, while it was recorded at 61.51 for the last single week of trading, and 50.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd Fundamentals:

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 2.09.

AEM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd go to -0.70%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd [AEM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AEM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AEM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AEM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.