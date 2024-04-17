Aegon Ltd. [AEG] Is Currently -0.68 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Aegon Ltd. [NYSE: AEG] loss -0.68% or -0.04 points to close at $5.87 with a heavy trading volume of 4223130 shares.

The daily chart for AEG points out that the company has recorded 24.36% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, AEG reached to a volume of 4223130 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aegon Ltd. [AEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEG shares is $6.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Aegon Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Aegon Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aegon Ltd. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEG in the course of the last twelve months was 3.19.

Trading performance analysis for AEG stock

Aegon Ltd. [AEG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.23. With this latest performance, AEG shares gained by 1.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.17 for Aegon Ltd. [AEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.88, while it was recorded at 5.96 for the last single week of trading, and 5.43 for the last 200 days.

Aegon Ltd. [AEG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Aegon Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Aegon Ltd. [AEG]

The top three institutional holders of AEG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AEG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AEG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.