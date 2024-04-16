why Toast Inc [TOST] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $24.91

Toast Inc [NYSE: TOST] slipped around -1.32 points on Monday, while shares priced at $22.50 at the close of the session, down -5.54%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.43M shares, TOST reached a trading volume of 5768057 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Toast Inc [TOST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOST shares is $24.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOST stock is a recommendation set at 2.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Toast Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2024, representing the official price target for Toast Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on TOST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toast Inc is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for TOST in the course of the last twelve months was 132.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.09.

How has TOST stock performed recently?

Toast Inc [TOST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.89. With this latest performance, TOST shares dropped by -6.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.01 for Toast Inc [TOST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.61, while it was recorded at 23.51 for the last single week of trading, and 19.84 for the last 200 days.

Toast Inc [TOST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Toast Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.09 and a Current Ratio set at 2.28.

Earnings analysis for Toast Inc [TOST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TOST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Toast Inc go to -14.83%.

Insider trade positions for Toast Inc [TOST]

