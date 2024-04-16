why APA Corporation [APA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $41.10

APA Corporation [NASDAQ: APA] loss -1.66% or -0.56 points to close at $33.16 with a heavy trading volume of 8168819 shares.

The daily chart for APA points out that the company has recorded -15.45% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.96M shares, APA reached to a volume of 8168819 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about APA Corporation [APA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APA shares is $41.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APA stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for APA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2024, representing the official price target for APA Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $52 to $37, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on APA stock. On October 17, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for APA shares from 51 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for APA Corporation is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for APA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for APA in the course of the last twelve months was 15.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.84.

Trading performance analysis for APA stock

APA Corporation [APA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.37. With this latest performance, APA shares gained by 2.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.20 for APA Corporation [APA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.09, while it was recorded at 34.24 for the last single week of trading, and 36.78 for the last 200 days.

APA Corporation [APA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

APA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

APA Corporation [APA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for APA Corporation go to -7.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at APA Corporation [APA]

The top three institutional holders of APA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in APA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in APA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.