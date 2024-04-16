Wall Street Analyst Resumed UiPath Inc [PATH]. What else is Wall St. saying

UiPath Inc [NYSE: PATH] price plunged by -5.94 percent to reach at -$1.23.

The one-year PATH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.38. The average equity rating for PATH stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on UiPath Inc [PATH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PATH shares is $27.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PATH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for UiPath Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $22 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2024, representing the official price target for UiPath Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $30, while Needham kept a Buy rating on PATH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for PATH in the course of the last twelve months was 37.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.52.

PATH Stock Performance Analysis:

UiPath Inc [PATH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.02. With this latest performance, PATH shares dropped by -14.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.90 for UiPath Inc [PATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.20, while it was recorded at 20.94 for the last single week of trading, and 19.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UiPath Inc Fundamentals:

UiPath Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.52 and a Current Ratio set at 3.52.

PATH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PATH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UiPath Inc go to 46.20%.

UiPath Inc [PATH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PATH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in PATH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in PATH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.