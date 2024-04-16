Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Dell Technologies Inc [NYSE: DELL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.04% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.35%.

Over the last 12 months, DELL stock rose by 176.23%. The one-year Dell Technologies Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.23. The average equity rating for DELL stock is currently 1.86, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for the stock reached $84.09 billion, with 266.00 million shares outstanding and 264.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.74M shares, DELL stock reached a trading volume of 6675289 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $128.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2024, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $85 to $95, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on DELL stock. On January 08, 2024, analysts increased their price target for DELL shares from 77 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc is set at 5.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 14.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.67.

DELL Stock Performance Analysis:

Dell Technologies Inc [DELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.35. With this latest performance, DELL shares gained by 10.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 176.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.53 for Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.70, while it was recorded at 121.34 for the last single week of trading, and 76.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dell Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

Dell Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.67 and a Current Ratio set at 0.74.

DELL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc go to 0.81%.

Dell Technologies Inc [DELL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in DELL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in DELL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.