Wall Street Analyst Initiated Organovo Holdings Inc [ONVO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Organovo Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: ONVO] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 33.65 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.35.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 53610424 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Organovo Holdings Inc stands at 11.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.88%.

The market cap for ONVO stock reached $13.55 million, with 10.04 million shares outstanding and 9.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 102.20K shares, ONVO reached a trading volume of 53610424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Organovo Holdings Inc [ONVO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONVO shares is $30.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONVO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Organovo Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2017, representing the official price target for Organovo Holdings Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Organovo Holdings Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 56.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

How has ONVO stock performed recently?

Organovo Holdings Inc [ONVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.81. With this latest performance, ONVO shares gained by 36.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.97 for Organovo Holdings Inc [ONVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0290, while it was recorded at 1.0936 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2451 for the last 200 days.

Organovo Holdings Inc [ONVO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Organovo Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.67 and a Current Ratio set at 3.67.

Insider trade positions for Organovo Holdings Inc [ONVO]

The top three institutional holders of ONVO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ONVO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ONVO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.