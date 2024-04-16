Veru Inc [VERU] stock Initiated by Raymond James analyst, price target now $3

Veru Inc [NASDAQ: VERU] jumped around 0.01 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.53 at the close of the session, up 0.66%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, VERU reached a trading volume of 7125371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Veru Inc [VERU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERU shares is $3.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERU stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Veru Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Veru Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on VERU stock. On February 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VERU shares from 12 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veru Inc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

How has VERU stock performed recently?

Veru Inc [VERU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.54. With this latest performance, VERU shares gained by 154.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.19 for Veru Inc [VERU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6810, while it was recorded at 1.4500 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8585 for the last 200 days.

Veru Inc [VERU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Veru Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.79 and a Current Ratio set at 3.21.

Insider trade positions for Veru Inc [VERU]

