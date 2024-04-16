Starbucks Corp. [SBUX] Revenue clocked in at $36.66 billion, down -11.29% YTD: What’s Next?

Starbucks Corp. [NASDAQ: SBUX] surged by $0.25 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $85.17.

Starbucks Corp. stock has also loss -2.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SBUX stock has declined by -7.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.84% and lost -11.29% year-on date.

The market cap for SBUX stock reached $96.43 billion, with 1.14 billion shares outstanding and 1.10 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.58M shares, SBUX reached a trading volume of 9658902 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $104.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Starbucks Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $106 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2024, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $125 to $115, while BTIG Research kept a Buy rating on SBUX stock. On January 18, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for SBUX shares from 103 to 102.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corp. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 21.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.52.

SBUX stock trade performance evaluation

Starbucks Corp. [SBUX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.32. With this latest performance, SBUX shares dropped by -7.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.80 for Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.73, while it was recorded at 85.81 for the last single week of trading, and 95.74 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Starbucks Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.52 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Starbucks Corp. [SBUX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corp. go to 15.81%.

Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SBUX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.