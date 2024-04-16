Soligenix Inc [SNGX] fell -37.93% so far this year. What now?

Soligenix Inc [NASDAQ: SNGX] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.47.

Soligenix Inc stock has also loss -2.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SNGX stock has declined by -43.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.07% and lost -37.93% year-on date.

The market cap for SNGX stock reached $4.94 million, with 10.52 million shares outstanding and 10.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 166.08K shares, SNGX reached a trading volume of 134036670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Soligenix Inc [SNGX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNGX shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNGX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Soligenix Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $5.50 to $2.70. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2018, representing the official price target for Soligenix Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $5, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on SNGX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Soligenix Inc is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

SNGX stock trade performance evaluation

Soligenix Inc [SNGX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.99. With this latest performance, SNGX shares dropped by -26.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.74 for Soligenix Inc [SNGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6409, while it was recorded at 0.4346 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5950 for the last 200 days.

Soligenix Inc [SNGX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Soligenix Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.55 and a Current Ratio set at 1.55.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Soligenix Inc [SNGX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Soligenix Inc go to 1.00%.

Soligenix Inc [SNGX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SNGX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SNGX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SNGX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.