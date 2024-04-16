Semtech Corp. [SMTC] Stock trading around $32.39 per share: What’s Next?

Semtech Corp. [NASDAQ: SMTC] price plunged by -0.77 percent to reach at -$0.25.

The one-year SMTC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.06. The average equity rating for SMTC stock is currently 1.46, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Semtech Corp. [SMTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMTC shares is $39.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMTC stock is a recommendation set at 1.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Semtech Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Semtech Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on SMTC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Semtech Corp. is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41.

SMTC Stock Performance Analysis:

Semtech Corp. [SMTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.34. With this latest performance, SMTC shares gained by 44.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.28 for Semtech Corp. [SMTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.14, while it was recorded at 33.60 for the last single week of trading, and 22.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Semtech Corp. Fundamentals:

Semtech Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.79 and a Current Ratio set at 2.46.

SMTC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Semtech Corp. go to 11.50%.

Semtech Corp. [SMTC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SMTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SMTC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SMTC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.