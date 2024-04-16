Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [PSNY] fell -41.59% so far this year. What now?

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [NASDAQ: PSNY] closed the trading session at $1.32.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -41.59 percent and weekly performance of -21.43 percent. The stock has been moved at -53.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.09M shares, PSNY reached to a volume of 7799032 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [PSNY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSNY shares is $3.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSNY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2024, representing the official price target for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on PSNY stock. On September 07, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for PSNY shares from 5 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22.

PSNY stock trade performance evaluation

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [PSNY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.43. With this latest performance, PSNY shares dropped by -15.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.76 for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [PSNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6417, while it was recorded at 1.4950 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5685 for the last 200 days.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [PSNY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.33 and a Current Ratio set at 0.55.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [PSNY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSNY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR go to -13.54%.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR [PSNY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PSNY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in PSNY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in PSNY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.