Piedmont Lithium Inc [PLL] Is Currently 15.77 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Piedmont Lithium Inc [NASDAQ: PLL] surged by $2.0 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $14.68.

Piedmont Lithium Inc stock has also gained 10.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PLL stock has declined by -35.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -57.72% and lost -48.00% year-on date.

The market cap for PLL stock reached $284.20 million, with 19.27 million shares outstanding and 17.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 695.99K shares, PLL reached a trading volume of 9988159 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Piedmont Lithium Inc [PLL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLL shares is $36.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLL stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Piedmont Lithium Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Piedmont Lithium Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $55 to $20, while TD Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on PLL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Piedmont Lithium Inc is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.90.

PLL stock trade performance evaluation

Piedmont Lithium Inc [PLL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.13. With this latest performance, PLL shares gained by 17.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.01 for Piedmont Lithium Inc [PLL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.43, while it was recorded at 13.69 for the last single week of trading, and 30.75 for the last 200 days.

Piedmont Lithium Inc [PLL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Piedmont Lithium Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.85 and a Current Ratio set at 2.85.

Piedmont Lithium Inc [PLL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PLL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in PLL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in PLL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.