Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP] – find out why.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [NASDAQ: KDP] gained 0.69% or 0.21 points to close at $30.43 with a heavy trading volume of 10264681 shares.

The daily chart for KDP points out that the company has recorded 9.07% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.98M shares, KDP reached to a volume of 10264681 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KDP shares is $35.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on KDP stock. On August 16, 2023, analysts increased their price target for KDP shares from 37 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for KDP in the course of the last twelve months was 46.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.24.

Trading performance analysis for KDP stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.20. With this latest performance, KDP shares gained by 4.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.93 for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.29, while it was recorded at 30.63 for the last single week of trading, and 31.60 for the last 200 days.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.24 and a Current Ratio set at 0.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc go to 7.13%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP]

The top three institutional holders of KDP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in KDP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in KDP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.