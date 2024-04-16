Morgan Stanley lifts Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [NYSE: BK] gained 0.07% on the last trading session, reaching $55.09 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.85M shares, BK reached a trading volume of 6030555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $63.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on BK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for BK in the course of the last twelve months was 8.86.

Trading performance analysis for BK stock

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.38. With this latest performance, BK shares gained by 1.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.67 for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.73, while it was recorded at 55.68 for the last single week of trading, and 48.88 for the last 200 days.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.73.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp go to 10.28%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK]

The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.