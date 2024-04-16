Market cap of SMX [Security Matters] Plc [SMX] reaches 0.91M – now what?

SMX (Security Matters) Plc [NASDAQ: SMX] price surged by 11.97 percent to reach at $0.02.

SMX Stock Performance Analysis:

SMX (Security Matters) Plc [SMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.94. With this latest performance, SMX shares gained by 23.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.68% in the past year of trading.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.74 for SMX (Security Matters) Plc [SMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2134, while it was recorded at 0.1469 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2912 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SMX [Security Matters] Plc Fundamentals:

SMX (Security Matters) Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.24 and a Current Ratio set at 0.24.

SMX [Security Matters] Plc [SMX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SMX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SMX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SMX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.