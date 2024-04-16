Market cap of Icecure Medical Ltd [ICCM] reaches 61.74M – now what?

Icecure Medical Ltd [NASDAQ: ICCM] jumped around 0.1 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.35 at the close of the session, up 8.00%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 490.66K shares, ICCM reached a trading volume of 12219891 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Icecure Medical Ltd [ICCM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICCM shares is $3.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Icecure Medical Ltd is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

How has ICCM stock performed recently?

Icecure Medical Ltd [ICCM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.00. With this latest performance, ICCM shares gained by 9.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.88 for Icecure Medical Ltd [ICCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2853, while it was recorded at 1.2680 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0866 for the last 200 days.

Icecure Medical Ltd [ICCM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Icecure Medical Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.08 and a Current Ratio set at 3.66.

Insider trade positions for Icecure Medical Ltd [ICCM]

