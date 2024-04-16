Market cap of BlackBerry Ltd [BB] reaches 1.63B – now what?

BlackBerry Ltd [NYSE: BB] traded at a low on Monday, posting a -9.51 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.76.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8279507 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BlackBerry Ltd stands at 7.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.25%.

The market cap for BB stock reached $1.63 billion, with 589.23 million shares outstanding and 578.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.43M shares, BB reached a trading volume of 8279507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BlackBerry Ltd [BB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $3.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 2.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for BlackBerry Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CIBC raised their target price from $4.20 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2023, representing the official price target for BlackBerry Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while TD Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on BB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Ltd is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

How has BB stock performed recently?

BlackBerry Ltd [BB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.17. With this latest performance, BB shares dropped by -10.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.77 for BlackBerry Ltd [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.79, while it was recorded at 3.04 for the last single week of trading, and 3.84 for the last 200 days.

BlackBerry Ltd [BB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

BlackBerry Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.43 and a Current Ratio set at 1.43.

Insider trade positions for BlackBerry Ltd [BB]

The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.