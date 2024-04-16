Market Analysts see Carvana Co. [CVNA] gaining to $85. Time to buy?

Carvana Co. [NYSE: CVNA] loss -6.88% or -5.16 points to close at $69.83 with a heavy trading volume of 5888806 shares.

The daily chart for CVNA points out that the company has recorded 106.17% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.37M shares, CVNA reached to a volume of 5888806 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Carvana Co. [CVNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVNA shares is $62.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVNA stock is a recommendation set at 3.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Carvana Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $45 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Carvana Co. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carvana Co. is set at 5.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVNA in the course of the last twelve months was 11.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.41.

Trading performance analysis for CVNA stock

Carvana Co. [CVNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.53. With this latest performance, CVNA shares dropped by -8.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 106.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 645.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.67 for Carvana Co. [CVNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.55, while it was recorded at 77.89 for the last single week of trading, and 48.67 for the last 200 days.

Carvana Co. [CVNA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Carvana Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.41 and a Current Ratio set at 2.16.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Carvana Co. [CVNA]

The top three institutional holders of CVNA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CVNA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CVNA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.