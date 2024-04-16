Li Auto Inc ADR [LI] is -23.59% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Li Auto Inc ADR [NASDAQ: LI] closed the trading session at $28.60.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -23.59 percent and weekly performance of -8.51 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.24M shares, LI reached to a volume of 7859427 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Li Auto Inc ADR [LI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LI shares is $50.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LI stock is a recommendation set at 1.37. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $45 to $41. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2024, representing the official price target for Li Auto Inc ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc ADR is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.87.

LI stock trade performance evaluation

Li Auto Inc ADR [LI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.51. With this latest performance, LI shares dropped by -22.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.69 for Li Auto Inc ADR [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.65, while it was recorded at 30.44 for the last single week of trading, and 35.91 for the last 200 days.

Li Auto Inc ADR [LI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Li Auto Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.48 and a Current Ratio set at 1.57.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Li Auto Inc ADR [LI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Li Auto Inc ADR go to 19.34%.

Li Auto Inc ADR [LI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in LI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in LI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.