Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS] Is Currently -2.42 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Kosmos Energy Ltd [NYSE: KOS] plunged by -$0.15 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $6.05.

Kosmos Energy Ltd stock has also gained 2.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KOS stock has declined by -6.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -20.39% and lost -9.84% year-on date.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for KOS stock reached $2.85 billion, with 471.50 million shares outstanding and 460.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.16M shares, KOS reached a trading volume of 6683772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOS shares is $8.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Kosmos Energy Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price from $12 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Kosmos Energy Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8.70 to $10, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on KOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kosmos Energy Ltd is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for KOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

KOS stock trade performance evaluation

Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.37. With this latest performance, KOS shares gained by 4.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.67 for Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.84, while it was recorded at 6.22 for the last single week of trading, and 6.66 for the last 200 days.

Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Kosmos Energy Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.49 and a Current Ratio set at 0.76.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kosmos Energy Ltd go to 23.80%.

Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of KOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in KOS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in KOS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.