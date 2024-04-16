Kenvue Inc [KVUE] Stock trading around $19.13 per share: What’s Next?

Kenvue Inc [NYSE: KVUE] traded at a low on Monday, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $19.13.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13423287 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kenvue Inc stands at 2.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.98%.

The market cap for KVUE stock reached $36.63 billion, with 1.92 billion shares outstanding and 1.55 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.42M shares, KVUE reached a trading volume of 13423287 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kenvue Inc [KVUE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KVUE shares is $22.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KVUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.24. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Kenvue Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2024, representing the official price target for Kenvue Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on KVUE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kenvue Inc is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for KVUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for KVUE in the course of the last twelve months was 13.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.78.

How has KVUE stock performed recently?

Kenvue Inc [KVUE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.64. With this latest performance, KVUE shares dropped by -4.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.98% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KVUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.64 for Kenvue Inc [KVUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.90, while it was recorded at 19.66 for the last single week of trading, and 21.16 for the last 200 days.

Kenvue Inc [KVUE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Kenvue Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.78 and a Current Ratio set at 1.12.

Earnings analysis for Kenvue Inc [KVUE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KVUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kenvue Inc go to 1.79%.

Insider trade positions for Kenvue Inc [KVUE]

The top three institutional holders of KVUE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in KVUE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in KVUE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.