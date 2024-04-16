Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc [KAVL] is 49.25% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc [NASDAQ: KAVL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 135.96% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 141.38%.

Over the last 12 months, KAVL stock dropped by -51.61%. The one-year Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -26.0. The average equity rating for KAVL stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.02 million, with 2.79 million shares outstanding and 0.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, KAVL stock reached a trading volume of 44143456 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc [KAVL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KAVL shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KAVL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for KAVL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

KAVL Stock Performance Analysis:

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc [KAVL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 141.38. With this latest performance, KAVL shares gained by 200.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KAVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.72 for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc [KAVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.51, while it was recorded at 3.41 for the last single week of trading, and 6.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc Fundamentals:

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.46 and a Current Ratio set at 1.09.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc [KAVL] Institutonal Ownership Details

