JP Morgan lifts BRF S.A. ADR [BRFS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

BRF S.A. ADR [NYSE: BRFS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.78% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.27%.

Over the last 12 months, BRFS stock rose by 164.89%. The one-year BRF S.A. ADR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.36. The average equity rating for BRFS stock is currently 2.56, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.82 billion, with 1.68 billion shares outstanding and 1.68 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.52M shares, BRFS stock reached a trading volume of 5646244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BRF S.A. ADR [BRFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRFS shares is $3.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRFS stock is a recommendation set at 2.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for BRF S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2023, representing the official price target for BRF S.A. ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BRF S.A. ADR is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRFS in the course of the last twelve months was 2543.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.85.

BRFS Stock Performance Analysis:

BRF S.A. ADR [BRFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.27. With this latest performance, BRFS shares gained by 1.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 164.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.74 for BRF S.A. ADR [BRFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.13, while it was recorded at 3.36 for the last single week of trading, and 2.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BRF S.A. ADR Fundamentals:

BRF S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 1.34.

BRF S.A. ADR [BRFS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BRFS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BRFS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BRFS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.