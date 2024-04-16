For Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM], Analyst sees a rise to $170. What next?

Qualcomm, Inc. [NASDAQ: QCOM] slipped around -1.45 points on Monday, while shares priced at $169.84 at the close of the session, down -0.85%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.91M shares, QCOM reached a trading volume of 6555278 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $175.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 1.97. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Qualcomm, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2024, representing the official price target for Qualcomm, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Neutral rating on QCOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualcomm, Inc. is set at 4.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 19.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.88.

How has QCOM stock performed recently?

Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.18. With this latest performance, QCOM shares gained by 0.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.98 for Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 162.89, while it was recorded at 172.54 for the last single week of trading, and 133.35 for the last 200 days.

Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Qualcomm, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.88 and a Current Ratio set at 2.56.

Earnings analysis for Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qualcomm, Inc. go to 8.34%.

Insider trade positions for Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM]

The top three institutional holders of QCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in QCOM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in QCOM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.