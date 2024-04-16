First Horizon Corporation [FHN] fell -0.92% so far this year. What now?

First Horizon Corporation [NYSE: FHN] closed the trading session at $14.03.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.92 percent and weekly performance of -7.39 percent. The stock has been moved at 33.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.02M shares, FHN reached to a volume of 7692013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about First Horizon Corporation [FHN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $17.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for First Horizon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $16 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2024, representing the official price target for First Horizon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on FHN stock. On January 24, 2024, analysts increased their price target for FHN shares from 15.50 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon Corporation is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for FHN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.43.

FHN stock trade performance evaluation

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.39. With this latest performance, FHN shares dropped by -4.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.07 for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.48, while it was recorded at 14.45 for the last single week of trading, and 12.99 for the last 200 days.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

First Horizon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.23.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for First Horizon Corporation [FHN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon Corporation go to 2.40%.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in FHN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in FHN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.