Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] is -35.28% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ESPR] traded at a low on Monday, posting a -9.58 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.93.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6809030 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stands at 13.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.62%.

The market cap for ESPR stock reached $329.76 million, with 170.42 million shares outstanding and 168.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.74M shares, ESPR reached a trading volume of 6809030 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESPR shares is $7.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stock. On June 15, 2023, analysts increased their price target for ESPR shares from 1.25 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83.

How has ESPR stock performed recently?

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.14. With this latest performance, ESPR shares dropped by -5.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 146.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.06 for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.50, while it was recorded at 2.34 for the last single week of trading, and 1.77 for the last 200 days.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.87 and a Current Ratio set at 1.29.

Earnings analysis for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. go to 16.90%.

Insider trade positions for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]

The top three institutional holders of ESPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ESPR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ESPR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.