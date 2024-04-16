Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD] Stock trading around $28.51 per share: What’s Next?

Enterprise Products Partners L P [NYSE: EPD] loss -1.86% on the last trading session, reaching $28.51 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.92M shares, EPD reached a trading volume of 6929942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPD shares is $32.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L P shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pickering Energy Partners raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Enterprise Products Partners L P stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enterprise Products Partners L P is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPD in the course of the last twelve months was 14.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.68.

Trading performance analysis for EPD stock

Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.26. With this latest performance, EPD shares dropped by -0.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.60 for Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.11, while it was recorded at 29.04 for the last single week of trading, and 27.07 for the last 200 days.

Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Enterprise Products Partners L P’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.68 and a Current Ratio set at 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enterprise Products Partners L P go to 8.40%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Enterprise Products Partners L P [EPD]

The top three institutional holders of EPD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in EPD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in EPD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.