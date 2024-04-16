Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW] Stock trading around $71.23 per share: What’s Next?

Charles Schwab Corp. [NYSE: SCHW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.71% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.58%.

Over the last 12 months, SCHW stock rose by 38.34%. The one-year Charles Schwab Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.56. The average equity rating for SCHW stock is currently 1.96, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $126.51 billion, with 1.77 billion shares outstanding and 1.67 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.49M shares, SCHW stock reached a trading volume of 14413407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCHW shares is $77.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCHW stock is a recommendation set at 1.96. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Charles Schwab Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette dropped their target price from $75 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2024, representing the official price target for Charles Schwab Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $75 to $70, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on SCHW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Charles Schwab Corp. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCHW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 38.05.

SCHW Stock Performance Analysis:

Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.58. With this latest performance, SCHW shares gained by 6.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCHW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.98 for Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.51, while it was recorded at 71.05 for the last single week of trading, and 61.82 for the last 200 days.

SCHW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCHW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Charles Schwab Corp. go to 14.24%.

Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SCHW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SCHW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SCHW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.