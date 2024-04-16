Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] Revenue clocked in at $244.98 million, up 36.59% YTD: What’s Next?

Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] loss -10.51% on the last trading session, reaching $6.98 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.82M shares, CGC reached a trading volume of 8009970 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CGC shares is $4.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CGC stock is a recommendation set at 3.54. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Canopy Growth Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Canopy Growth Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canopy Growth Corporation is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61.

Trading performance analysis for CGC stock

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.10. With this latest performance, CGC shares gained by 151.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.01 for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.17, while it was recorded at 8.24 for the last single week of trading, and 5.65 for the last 200 days.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Canopy Growth Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.79.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canopy Growth Corporation go to 13.28%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]

The top three institutional holders of CGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CGC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CGC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.