Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX] stock Upgrade by Mizuho analyst, price target now $80

Boston Scientific Corp. [NYSE: BSX] traded at a low on Monday, posting a -0.93 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $67.44.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6527032 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Boston Scientific Corp. stands at 1.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.32%.

The market cap for BSX stock reached $99.13 billion, with 1.47 billion shares outstanding and 1.46 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.42M shares, BSX reached a trading volume of 6527032 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSX shares is $73.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Boston Scientific Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Boston Scientific Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while CL King analysts kept a Buy rating on BSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Scientific Corp. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSX in the course of the last twelve months was 55.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

How has BSX stock performed recently?

Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.82. With this latest performance, BSX shares gained by 0.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.72 for Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.93, while it was recorded at 68.33 for the last single week of trading, and 57.23 for the last 200 days.

Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Boston Scientific Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.32.

Earnings analysis for Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Scientific Corp. go to 12.28%.

Insider trade positions for Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX]

The top three institutional holders of BSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BSX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BSX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.