Bloom Energy Corp [BE] moved down -4.66: Why It’s Important

Bloom Energy Corp [NYSE: BE] traded at a low on Monday, posting a -4.66 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.24.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5978785 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bloom Energy Corp stands at 6.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.41%.

The market cap for BE stock reached $2.30 billion, with 224.72 million shares outstanding and 196.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.75M shares, BE reached a trading volume of 5978785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bloom Energy Corp [BE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BE shares is $16.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BE stock is a recommendation set at 2.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Bloom Energy Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $9 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2024, representing the official price target for Bloom Energy Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloom Energy Corp is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for BE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.16.

How has BE stock performed recently?

Bloom Energy Corp [BE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.25. With this latest performance, BE shares gained by 13.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.05 for Bloom Energy Corp [BE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.41, while it was recorded at 11.13 for the last single week of trading, and 13.02 for the last 200 days.

Bloom Energy Corp [BE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Bloom Energy Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.43 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Insider trade positions for Bloom Energy Corp [BE]

The top three institutional holders of BE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.