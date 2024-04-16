BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI] Is Currently -9.71 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [NYSE: BBAI] loss -9.71% or -0.17 points to close at $1.58 with a heavy trading volume of 6573044 shares.

The daily chart for BBAI points out that the company has recorded 16.18% gains over the past six months.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.24M shares, BBAI reached to a volume of 6573044 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBAI shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 02, 2023, representing the official price target for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on BBAI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for BBAI stock

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.84. With this latest performance, BBAI shares dropped by -35.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.67 for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2794, while it was recorded at 1.7440 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8575 for the last 200 days.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.93 and a Current Ratio set at 0.93.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at BigBear.ai Holdings Inc [BBAI]

The top three institutional holders of BBAI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BBAI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BBAI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.