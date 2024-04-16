Akanda Corp [AKAN] moved down -26.81: Why It’s Important

Akanda Corp [NASDAQ: AKAN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -26.81% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.91%.

Over the last 12 months, AKAN stock dropped by -88.40%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for the stock reached $1.35 million, with 11.93 million shares outstanding and 10.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.75M shares, AKAN stock reached a trading volume of 14872966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Akanda Corp [AKAN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akanda Corp is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

AKAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Akanda Corp [AKAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.91. With this latest performance, AKAN shares dropped by -27.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.27 for Akanda Corp [AKAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2184, while it was recorded at 0.1317 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4485 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Akanda Corp Fundamentals:

Akanda Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.14 and a Current Ratio set at 0.26.

Akanda Corp [AKAN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AKAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AKAN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AKAN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.