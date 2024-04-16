Agiliti Inc [AGTI] Is Currently -0.10 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Agiliti Inc [NYSE: AGTI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.10% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.10%.

Over the last 12 months, AGTI stock dropped by -38.97%. The one-year Agiliti Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.4. The average equity rating for AGTI stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.37 billion, with 135.35 million shares outstanding and 34.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, AGTI stock reached a trading volume of 6895389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Agiliti Inc [AGTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGTI shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGTI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Agiliti Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2024, representing the official price target for Agiliti Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on AGTI stock. On November 14, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for AGTI shares from 16 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agiliti Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGTI in the course of the last twelve months was 16.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.34.

AGTI Stock Performance Analysis:

Agiliti Inc [AGTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, AGTI shares gained by 1.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.03 for Agiliti Inc [AGTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.20, while it was recorded at 10.04 for the last single week of trading, and 9.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Agiliti Inc Fundamentals:

Agiliti Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.34 and a Current Ratio set at 1.72.

Agiliti Inc [AGTI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AGTI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AGTI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AGTI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.