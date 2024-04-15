Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. [ZPTA] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, down -77.64% YTD: What’s Next?

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ZPTA] closed the trading session at $2.43.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -77.64 percent and weekly performance of -17.63 percent. The stock has been moved at -77.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -76.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -77.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 373.91K shares, ZPTA reached to a volume of 13319987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. [ZPTA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. is set at 1.34 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

ZPTA stock trade performance evaluation

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. [ZPTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.63. With this latest performance, ZPTA shares dropped by -76.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZPTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.13 for Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. [ZPTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.80, while it was recorded at 2.47 for the last single week of trading, and 10.27 for the last 200 days.

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. [ZPTA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.22 and a Current Ratio set at 0.22.

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. [ZPTA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ZPTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ZPTA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ZPTA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.