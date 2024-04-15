why AT&T, Inc. [T] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.72

AT&T, Inc. [NYSE: T] loss -0.67% on the last trading session, reaching $16.31 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 38.44M shares, T reached a trading volume of 37810465 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AT&T, Inc. [T]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for T shares is $19.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on T stock is a recommendation set at 2.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for AT&T, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $18 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2024, representing the official price target for AT&T, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on T stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AT&T, Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for T stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for T in the course of the last twelve months was 5.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.56.

Trading performance analysis for T stock

AT&T, Inc. [T] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.37. With this latest performance, T shares dropped by -5.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for T stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.80 for AT&T, Inc. [T]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.13, while it was recorded at 16.72 for the last single week of trading, and 15.89 for the last 200 days.

AT&T, Inc. [T]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

AT&T, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.56 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

AT&T, Inc. [T]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for T. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AT&T, Inc. go to 0.71%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at AT&T, Inc. [T]

There are presently around $76.66 billion, or None% of T stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of T stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in T stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in T stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.