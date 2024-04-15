Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC] Revenue clocked in at $119.72 billion, up 14.73% YTD: What’s Next?

Wells Fargo & Co. [NYSE: WFC] price plunged by -0.39 percent to reach at -$0.22.

The one-year WFC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.04. The average equity rating for WFC stock is currently 2.16, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $62.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.16. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $56 to $62. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2024, representing the official price target for Wells Fargo & Co. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wells Fargo & Co. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for WFC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.93.

WFC Stock Performance Analysis:

Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.62. With this latest performance, WFC shares dropped by -2.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.48 for Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.68, while it was recorded at 57.09 for the last single week of trading, and 46.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wells Fargo & Co. Fundamentals:

Wells Fargo & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.96.

WFC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wells Fargo & Co. go to 6.67%.

Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in WFC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in WFC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.