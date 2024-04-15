Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GRAB] closed the trading session at $3.33.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.19 percent and weekly performance of 2.78 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 24.64M shares, GRAB reached to a volume of 22244083 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRAB shares is $4.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRAB stock is a recommendation set at 1.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Grab Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Grab Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2.55 to $3.10, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on GRAB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grab Holdings Limited is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for GRAB in the course of the last twelve months was 111.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.87.

GRAB stock trade performance evaluation

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.78. With this latest performance, GRAB shares gained by 3.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.69 for Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.23, while it was recorded at 3.33 for the last single week of trading, and 3.33 for the last 200 days.

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Grab Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.87 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GRAB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in GRAB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in GRAB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.