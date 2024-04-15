Wall Street Analyst Initiated Exxon Mobil Corp. [XOM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Exxon Mobil Corp. [NYSE: XOM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.17% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.82%.

Over the last 12 months, XOM stock rose by 4.46%. The one-year Exxon Mobil Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.41. The average equity rating for XOM stock is currently 2.07, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $477.61 billion, with 3.97 billion shares outstanding and 3.96 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.16M shares, XOM stock reached a trading volume of 21526751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Exxon Mobil Corp. [XOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XOM shares is $128.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.07. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Exxon Mobil Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $115 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2024, representing the official price target for Exxon Mobil Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $115, while TD Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on XOM stock. On January 09, 2024, analysts increased their price target for XOM shares from 116 to 119.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exxon Mobil Corp. is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for XOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for XOM in the course of the last twelve months was 14.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.09.

XOM Stock Performance Analysis:

Exxon Mobil Corp. [XOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.82. With this latest performance, XOM shares gained by 9.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.52 for Exxon Mobil Corp. [XOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.56, while it was recorded at 121.22 for the last single week of trading, and 107.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exxon Mobil Corp. Fundamentals:

Exxon Mobil Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.09 and a Current Ratio set at 1.48.

XOM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exxon Mobil Corp. go to -2.00%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. [XOM] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $349.07 billion, or None% of XOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in XOM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in XOM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.