Verb Technology Company Inc [VERB] Revenue clocked in at $2.28 million, up 7.38% YTD: What’s Next?

Verb Technology Company Inc [NASDAQ: VERB] closed the trading session at $0.18.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.38 percent and weekly performance of -22.58 percent. The stock has been moved at -73.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 20.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 42.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 20.81M shares, VERB reached to a volume of 14042312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERB shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verb Technology Company Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

VERB stock trade performance evaluation

Verb Technology Company Inc [VERB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.58. With this latest performance, VERB shares gained by 20.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.37 for Verb Technology Company Inc [VERB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2018, while it was recorded at 0.1887 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5345 for the last 200 days.

Verb Technology Company Inc [VERB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Verb Technology Company Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.65 and a Current Ratio set at 0.65.

Verb Technology Company Inc [VERB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VERB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%.