Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA] Stock trading around $13.30 per share: What’s Next?

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [NYSE: TEVA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.11% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.67%.

Over the last 12 months, TEVA stock rose by 42.09%. The one-year Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.49. The average equity rating for TEVA stock is currently 2.07, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The market cap for the stock reached $14.91 billion, with 1.12 billion shares outstanding and 1.12 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.47M shares, TEVA stock reached a trading volume of 14799981 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEVA shares is $16.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.07. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $12 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2024, representing the official price target for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $14, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on TEVA stock. On January 03, 2024, analysts increased their price target for TEVA shares from 8 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEVA in the course of the last twelve months was 6.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.69.

TEVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.67. With this latest performance, TEVA shares dropped by -2.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.53 for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.36, while it was recorded at 13.84 for the last single week of trading, and 10.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR Fundamentals:

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.69 and a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

TEVA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR go to 1.60%.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TEVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in TEVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in TEVA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.