TD Securities lifts Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE: EXK] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $2.80.

Endeavour Silver Corp. stock has also loss -1.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EXK stock has inclined by 60.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.70% and gained 42.13% year-on date.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The market cap for EXK stock reached $559.13 million, with 217.25 million shares outstanding and 198.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.05M shares, EXK reached a trading volume of 16326460 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXK shares is $4.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXK stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Endeavour Silver Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavour Silver Corp. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

EXK stock trade performance evaluation

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.06. With this latest performance, EXK shares gained by 30.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.01 for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.99, while it was recorded at 2.85 for the last single week of trading, and 2.34 for the last 200 days.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Endeavour Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.26 and a Current Ratio set at 1.73.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EXK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in EXK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in EXK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.