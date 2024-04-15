TAL Education Group ADR [TAL] moved down -4.18: Why It’s Important

TAL Education Group ADR [NYSE: TAL] loss -4.18% on the last trading session, reaching $11.70 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.00M shares, TAL reached a trading volume of 8343221 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TAL Education Group ADR [TAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAL shares is $14.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for TAL Education Group ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $10 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2024, representing the official price target for TAL Education Group ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TAL Education Group ADR is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.93.

Trading performance analysis for TAL stock

TAL Education Group ADR [TAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.22. With this latest performance, TAL shares dropped by -8.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.24 for TAL Education Group ADR [TAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.62, while it was recorded at 11.63 for the last single week of trading, and 9.93 for the last 200 days.

TAL Education Group ADR [TAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

TAL Education Group ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.17 and a Current Ratio set at 3.22.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at TAL Education Group ADR [TAL]

The top three institutional holders of TAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in TAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in TAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.