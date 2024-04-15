Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [TSM] Revenue clocked in at $71.39 billion, up 37.04% YTD: What’s Next?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [NYSE: TSM] price plunged by -3.18 percent to reach at -$4.68.

The one-year TSM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.36. The average equity rating for TSM stock is currently 1.32, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru's Opinion on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [TSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSM shares is $149.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSM stock is a recommendation set at 1.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $115 to $133. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $85 to $95, while TD Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on TSM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR is set at 4.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSM in the course of the last twelve months was 60.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.13.

TSM Stock Performance Analysis:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [TSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.82. With this latest performance, TSM shares gained by 0.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.83 for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [TSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.84, while it was recorded at 144.83 for the last single week of trading, and 106.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR Fundamentals:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.13 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

TSM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR posted 1.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR go to 4.30%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [TSM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TSM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in TSM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in TSM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.