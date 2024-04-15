Schlumberger Ltd. [SLB] is -0.08% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Schlumberger Ltd. [NYSE: SLB] traded at a low on Friday, posting a -3.70 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $52.00.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12867577 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Schlumberger Ltd. stands at 2.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.15%.

The market cap for SLB stock reached $74.00 billion, with 1.43 billion shares outstanding and 1.42 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.18M shares, SLB reached a trading volume of 12867577 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Schlumberger Ltd. [SLB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLB shares is $67.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.35. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Schlumberger Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CapitalOne raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Schlumberger Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $66, while UBS kept a Buy rating on SLB stock. On January 23, 2023, analysts increased their price target for SLB shares from 65 to 68.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Schlumberger Ltd. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLB in the course of the last twelve months was 15.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has SLB stock performed recently?

Schlumberger Ltd. [SLB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.51. With this latest performance, SLB shares dropped by -1.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.56 for Schlumberger Ltd. [SLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.19, while it was recorded at 53.68 for the last single week of trading, and 54.21 for the last 200 days.

Schlumberger Ltd. [SLB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Schlumberger Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.32.

Earnings analysis for Schlumberger Ltd. [SLB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Schlumberger Ltd. go to 19.70%.

Insider trade positions for Schlumberger Ltd. [SLB]

The top three institutional holders of SLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SLB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SLB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.