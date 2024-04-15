Rent the Runway Inc [RENT] Stock trading around $19.23 per share: What’s Next?

Rent the Runway Inc [NASDAQ: RENT] traded at a low on Friday, posting a -0.77 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $19.23.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 23027157 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rent the Runway Inc stands at 61.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 23.05%.

The market cap for RENT stock reached $68.27 million, with 3.10 million shares outstanding and 1.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 844.17K shares, RENT reached a trading volume of 23027157 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rent the Runway Inc [RENT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RENT shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RENT stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Rent the Runway Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Rent the Runway Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rent the Runway Inc is set at 2.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for RENT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23.

How has RENT stock performed recently?

Rent the Runway Inc [RENT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 302.30. With this latest performance, RENT shares gained by 162.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RENT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.44 for Rent the Runway Inc [RENT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.47, while it was recorded at 11.34 for the last single week of trading, and 16.79 for the last 200 days.

Rent the Runway Inc [RENT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Rent the Runway Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.12 and a Current Ratio set at 2.12.

Insider trade positions for Rent the Runway Inc [RENT]

The top three institutional holders of RENT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in RENT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in RENT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.